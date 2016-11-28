You’re working on securing your future this week but this may be different to what you first assumed. An important message appears which could change your direction. Venus is bringing out your charming, flirty side so expect a lifting of your love life.
Libra This week November 28
Our psychic astrologer Barbara Palliser looks at the week ahead.
There's a little bit of revolution in the air this week but chances are the fire was already burning and the flames are just now being fanned!
Happy birthday, Sagittarius! The Sun enters your sign and a new Moon in here brings all of us potential to expand our world!
Love and learning opportunities abound this November but how will you put this into practice? That's the question we're all being asked this month.
