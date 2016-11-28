Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
click here to view available readers

Scorpio This Week December 5th

Not only are you building and securing your dreams and finances you also feel very cosy and close to those you love. Nurture others this week and you can all let go of the past.

Did you love this page? Share it with your friends!

book a reading with your favourite psychic

You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions apply
Credit card readings:

You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.

book a reading find out more

related articles

General Astrology Forecast December 8

In category Articles

Jupiter turns retrograde this week while Venus in Capricorn asks that we take love - and our need to be loved, seriously.

read more

Weekly Astrological Planetary overview 14th – 20th December

In category Articles

It's all a bit full on and intense this week! Pluto takes everything to deeper levels and brings out the unknown quantity in us all, and this can express positively or negatively.

read more

Scorpio – Love lessons

In category Scorpio astrology

Your love lesson Your love lesson is to let go...

read more

Your Free Weekly Astrology Forecast for All Signs December 17 Including 21.12.2012

In category Articles

21.12.2012 beings a soul-expanding alignment with a special message for each sign as Michele reveals in this week's forecast

read more

click here for available readers click to return

Want to know what is in your future?

 

JOIN MICHELE'S FREE NEWSLETTER 

Thank you

Check your inbox for an  email from me and then click the link to confirm your email address

One more Step!