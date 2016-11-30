Monthly General Astrology Forecast for December

Reach for the treasure within!

Happy birthday to all mystical Sea Goats!

Follow your own North Star

As the year draws to a close we’re all going to be asked to delve deep and to reach down for those qualities within us we may not have tapped into until now. Don’t you want to discover what you are truly made of or are capable of achieving? Two powerful squares define the start of the month – one between the Sun in Sagittarius and Neptune in Pisces and the other between Venus in Capricorn and Eris in Aries.

It’s all about ditching self-limiting thoughts of not being good enough and having the courage and the desire to follow our intuition or guiding light – whatever you want to call it. Get your personal North Star in your sights now and it may just appear for you later this month!

That does not mean it's plain sailing but accessing that hidden soul treasure within often only comes about when we have a challenge or two to deal with. Daring to try the innovative, thinking outside the square could be not only what we need but qualities at our disposal as Mars in Aquarius trines Jupiter in Libra and Mercury zooms into Capricorn on the 2nd promising innovation with lasting results. And what about love in all of this?

Juno is a little out of place in free spirited Sag and she squares Neptune in Pisces on the 4th while the other ruler of our romantic lives Venus arrives in Aquarius on the 8th. How much freedom do you need in a relationship? Does the idea of separating even for a while to do your own thing (or your partner wanting to do their thing) make you nervous in any way? Time to look at this as you can be joined in spirit but that does not mean you have to be joined at the hip – at least not all the time. Does this need addressing in any way for you?

The 10th is a powerful day as the Sun meets Saturn in Sagittarius, trines Uranus in Aries and sextiles the ruler of Sagittarius – Jupiter who is in Libra. Those of you having birthdays around this day could be entering a powerful year of destiny even if things appear to be out-of-control and happening at random. There is nothing random about it. Just your North Star nudging you down the path you are meant to explore now.

We have another Supermoon appearing this month but not as close to Earth as the one we saw in November. This one occurs in the sign of quicksilver thinking Gemini the same day as the God of War and the Goddess of Strategy meet in another ideas- fuelled sign – Aquarius. Mars is all action but Pallas is all about having a plan. She also governs structured creativity as in crafts such as weaving. So, get these two together and in the sign that is all about innovation along with a Supermoon in the sign of communication and ideas and all of us could not just launch something new but know this is underpinned by sound thinking and logic.

The Moon has moved into her ruling sign of Cancer the day we see a massive Cardinal Grand Cross appear which is what may call on us all to implement those strategic plans and blue sky thinking which could transform something long term in our lives. The results could manifest within days as that North Star I mentioned earlier appears the same day as a Double Grand Fire Trine scorches across the skies igniting our imaginations when it comes to what we can do. The North Star – or in this case the Pentagram on the 18th, contains that Mars/Pallas conjunction which could see us not just talking our ideas, but taking the action to make them real.

Take the initiative before the 19th as this is the day that Mars loses a lot of his drive and desire for action as he enters spiritual Pisces while Mercury heads retrograde in Capricorn saying that if you have not put it into motion now, time to refine it before you do.

The winter solstice sees the Sun arrive in Capricorn – the sign of deep sensuality, structure and establishment. Capricorn is an extremely complex and mystical sign which many astrologers don’t understand. Because it is ruled by Saturn they believe that Capricorn is all about hard work, limitations and things being very, very serious indeed. All this ignores the Capricorn killer sense of humour – usually like their sensuality, hidden until it emerges with the perfect come-back, and the fact their sign is linked to the cornucopia of over-flowing abundance.

Capricorn is all about this but understands in order to get it – or even really appreciate it, work needs to be done. And this makes the rewards all the sweeter. Saturn right now is in Sagittarius so for all of us to work with this energy we need to be looking seriously at how what we want to achieve increases our learning experience or allows us to use what we have been learning. When this happens we step into Saturn’s Master Circle of Success. Saturn is involved in a series of highly energetic and positive aspects with Uranus in Aries and Jupiter in Libra (on Christmas Day). It’s a day when Universal Love or love for everyone regardless of sex, colour or creed could permeate the collective as Venus in Aquarius (the sign of the universal thinker) trines Jupiter in Libra – Venus’s ruling sign.

Capricorn is all about this but understands in order to get it – or even really appreciate it, work needs to be done. And this makes the rewards all the sweeter. Saturn right now is in Sagittarius so for all of us to work with this energy we need to be looking seriously at how what we want to achieve increases our learning experience or allows us to use what we have been learning. When this happens we step into Saturn’s Master Circle of Success. Saturn is involved in a series of highly energetic and positive aspects with Uranus in Aries and Jupiter in Libra (on Christmas Day). It’s a day when Universal Love or love for everyone regardless of sex, colour or creed could permeate the collective as Venus in Aquarius (the sign of the universal thinker) trines Jupiter in Libra – Venus’s ruling sign.

Pallas now follows Mars on into Pisces where strangely she is quite at home. The reason being Pisces is ruled by Neptune and mythology tells us Neptune created horses. He may have made the horses but Pallas is the one who taught us how to tame and ride them. So while she may not resonate with the spiritual vibe of this house, she is attuned to the insight and exploration of both Pisces and Neptune. If you have read The Odyssey you will see the heavy Neptunian/Piscean themes at work here and of course, Pallas (Athena) is a major influence in the story. We could all be off on an Odyssey of our own stemming from actions we have taken in the past as the Sun and retrograde Mercury meet in Capricorn on the 29th. What returns from the past now could do so with new relevance as a new Moon appears in Capricorn and Uranus heads forward once more in Aries

.

On the last day of 2016, Mars will have reached Neptune, Pisces’ ruling planet in his ruling sign. The planet of action meets the planet of the spiritual realm. The New Year could therefore be all about taking spiritually inspired action for many of us. Act with spirit and strategy in 2017.

1st – Sun in Sagittarius square Neptune in Pisces (exact)

1st – Venus in Capricorn square Eris in Aries (exact)

2nd – Mars in Aquarius trine Jupiter in Libra (exact)

2nd – Mercury enters Capricorn

4th – Juno in Sagittarius square Neptune in Pisces (exact)

8th – Venus enters Aquarius

10th – Sun conjunct Saturn in Sagittarius

10th – Sun and Saturn conjunct in Sagittarius trine Uranus in Aries

10th – Sun and Saturn conjunct in Sagittarius sextile Jupiter in Libra

14th – Mars conjunct Pallas in Aquarius

14th – Full Super Moon in Gemini

15th – Cardinal Grand Cross: Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in Aries, square Moon in Cancer square Jupiter in Libra square Mercury and Pluto conjunct in Capricorn square Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in Aries. Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in Aries opposition Jupiter in Libra, Moon in Cancer opposition Mercury and Pluto conjunct in Capricorn

18th – Double Grand Fire Trine: Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in Aries trine Moon in Leo trine Sun in Sagittarius trine Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in Aries. Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in Aries trine Moon in Leo trine Saturn and Juno conjunct in Sagittarius.

18th – Pentagram: Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in Aries trine Sun and Saturn in Sagittarius trine Moon in Leo trine Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in Aries. Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in Aries opposition Jupiter in Libra trine Mars and Pallas conjunct in Aquarius. Mars and Pallas conjunct in Aquarius opposition Moon in Leo

19th – Mars enters Pisces

19th – Mercury retrograde in Capricorn

21st – Sun enters Capricorn – Winter Solstice

25th – Saturn in Sagittarius trine Uranus in Aries (exact)

25th – Venus in Aquarius trine Jupiter in Libra (exact)

25th – Jupiter in Libra sextile Saturn in Sagittarius

26th – Uranus in Aries opposition Jupiter in Libra (exact)

28th – Pallas enters Pisces

29th – Sun conjunct Mercury retrograde in Capricorn (exact)

29th – Uranus direct in Aries

29th – New Moon in Capricorn

31st – Mars conjunct Neptune in Pisces (exact)

By our astrologer Helen