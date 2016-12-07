Astrology overview for week 12th December 2016



This week there is an energy of frustration which pushes us to express ourselves in new ways, this could turn out to be a tremendous gift, but it may not feel it at the time. Mars the Planet of energy, passion, war, anger and vitality is conjunct Pallas the Goddess of wisdom but who also a warrior. She is crafty enough to know there are many paths to victory.

Pallas likes to come up with different solutions and find a way to win. If there is any struggle in your life at the moment, you may be compelled to fight tooth and nail for justice, and yet you could find an unlikely or cunning solution.

Be warned, though, Justice is a funny old chestnut; it’s always difficult to be objective when it comes to Justice, and sometimes we don’t see our part in the story. For best results try to look at any challenging situation in your life from both points of view.

Also remember, the Universe brings Justice in her own time, not our time. Letting things go is often a difficult pill to swallow. Try not to win at any cost or use withdrawal as a weapon.



The fabulous Full Moon in Gemini brings a bustle of communication. You find the right words at the right time and might wake up in the middle of the night with a fantastic idea. Write things down, pay attention to what others are saying and sort things out before Mercury goes retrograde on the 19th.

There’s a significant spiritual soul push on the 15th as we see the truth about ourselves and others, we may find ourselves clashing and roaring and not taking any nonsense. Look for the deeper message.

A massive thrust of energy on the 18th gives us an unexpected thumbs up from the Universe which pushes us to get the job done. We feel a stirring and spiritual knowledge rise to the surface on the 18th. Something powerful this way comes. We can’t fool ourselves or others; it’s truth time.

14th – Mars conjunct Pallas in 11th

14th – Full Super Moon in 3rd

15th – Cardinal Grand Cross: Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in 1st, square Moon in 4th square Jupiter in 7th square Mercury and Pluto conjunct in 10th square Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in 1st. Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in 1st opposition Jupiter in 7th, Moon in 4th opposition Mercury and Pluto conjunct in 10th

18th – Double Grand Fire Trine: Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in 1st trine Moon in 5th trine Sun in 9th trine Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in 1st. Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in 1st trine Moon in 5th trine Saturn and Juno conjunct in 9th

18th – Pentagram: Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in 1st trine Sun and Saturn in 9th trine Moon in 5th trine Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in 1st. Uranus, Eris and Ceres all conjunct in 1st opposition Jupiter in 7th trine Mars and Pallas conjunct in 11th. Mars and Pallas conjunct in 11th opposition Moon in 5th

