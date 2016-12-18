Astrology general weekly forecast 19th -25th December 2016

It’s holiday time, and the heavens are giving us a mixed bag of delights. It all kicks off with Mars the Planet of passion slipping into sweet, fishy Pisces.

Mars is not happy here; his bolshy nature is dampened down by this watery Pisces spell. He resists the soothing, temptations of Pisces and is not one to lay around dreaming.

This is a time when conspiracy theories abound, and we can react to the slightest paranoid thought with wounded reactions. At best we can be psychic, put energy and passion into our empathy and be very helpful to those around us.

Mars in Pisces encourages drinking too much, dreaming and having intense thoughts and connections that feel as if they have a deeper meaning, it’s perfect for lusty romance, but terrible for boundaries.



On top of that Mercury, the winged messenger, is going backwards.

Pesky retrogrades can cause all sorts of communication, travel and technological chaos. Plan to get where you’re going well ahead of time, back up your computer and double check all communication so that you are not misunderstood or misinterpreted. Mercury retrograde shenanigans are clearly not ideal for the grand Christmas exodus but may explain the UK airline strikes!

The Winter Solstice brings a bit of grounding on the 21st when the Sun goes into Capricorn and

Christmas day has three marvellous planetary hook ups. Firstly we have a very important and splendid trine with Saturn in Sagittarius trine Uranus in Aries (24th December for the USA) this seemingly unusual coupling allows us to understand that no matter how stable our lives are, there are times where change is a gift and miracle.

Uranus is giving us the courage to transform and fly and Saturn is backing this up with stability and a sense of safety. Saturn trine Uranus is a bit like when you were a kid, and you rode your bike for the first time without stabilisers. Hopefully, your mum or dad was running behind holding you, until you look around, and they have let go. You are safe; you have done it and if the bike wobbles, you trust they are fast enough to catch you up and save you. Saturn is for once proud as punch that you are going to try something new as long as we do it with firm foundations.

Venus is being exceptionally sweet and understanding and helping us all live and let live on Christmas day as well as keeping the peace and trying to spread the love.

19th December Mars enters Pisces

19th December MERCURY RETROGRADE

21st December Solstice Sun enters Capricorn

25th Saturn in Sagittarius trine Uranus in Aries

25th Venus in Aquarius trine Jupiter in Libra

25th Venus in Aquarius sextile Uranus in Aries