Astrology General Weekly Forecast 26th December – 6th Jan 2017

The week starts with a turbulent, and rare Jupiter opposition to unpredictable Uranus; this triggers an explosive energy which seeks change and freedom. Uranus is going to have his say and disagreements are likely. The good news is that we are all stirred to fight for what’s right in our life as well as the outer world. Embrace your inner rebel but try not to get into arguments and waste energy with folk that do not have the capacity to compromise.

A New Moon in Capricorn brings a fresh approach to the security and structure in our lives. It’s the end of a cycle and the beginning of a new one. We’re all geared up to start creating the next phase. We’re empowered to make our life more bountiful and figure out a way to achieve abundance.

In the external world, we may see even more commercialism and greed and are called upon to extend our compassion and love to those less fortunate. Mars and Neptune are helping us connect to our empathy with the power and energy to channel all the rebellious energy flying around. In the immortal words of Gandhi, “You must be the change you want to see in the world.” We have the courage to change ourselves and open up to love and to build solid foundations for the year ahead. In turn, this impacts the whole.

Or if you’re a Hobbit fan then the words of Gandalf echo the same sentiments!

“Some believe it is only great power that can hold evil in check, but that is not what I have found. It is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay. Small acts of kindness and love.” – Gandalf



The year comes to an end with Mars conjunct Neptune this is a mystical and magical vibe. However, it’s incredibly difficult to keep your finger on what’s real. Boundaries are blurred, a temptation to escape in drink, drugs, sex, love, or whatever floats your boat! It’s dreamy and unreal like stepping into Neverland. Mars conjunct Neptune can feel ecstatic or paranoid. We are all super psychic and super sensitive. Having said that it’s the perfect time to conjure up a dream or desire and, thanks to Mars, go for it. It’s damn sexy too!