Astrology General Weekly Forecast 9th January 2017

This week has more magic and mayhem than the 1980’s movie Gremlins, with the same amount of warnings and consequences! OK, you won’t morph from Mogwai to Gremlin if you get wet or eat after midnight but you will if you get carried away with vengeance or vendettas as the great Warrior Goddesses are teamed up with unpredictable and unstable Uranus.

So, no dissing much loved Movie Stars or throwing your dummy out of the pram via twitter (you know who you are!) or flying off the handle publicly (or indeed privately!) as the Planets are doing a funky dance this week intent on revealing our strengths and weaknesses. There are consequences for bad behaviour, and yet the temptation for most of us is to go over the top.

A Mystic Rectangle on the 10th gives us the opportunity to centre ourselves and gather our good qualities. In fact, this magical alignment asks us to embrace the difference in ourselves, value our differences with each other, and have compassion and understanding and gratitude for the marvellous divergence in all of us. Jupiter in Libra wants peace and Uranus, Ceres and Eris want Justice. So far, so peachy!

Things get a bit tricky when the emotional Full Moon goes into Cancer. Usually, this is the perfect Full Moon as the Moon rules Cancer. On this occasion, there is a dreaded Cardinal Grand Cross which seems to be invoking power struggles, for power’s sake, and all that lovely nurturing Cancer energy is struggling to keep everyone playing nice. Jupiter in Libra is a good egg, and helping to peace.

We still may see a lot of egos and butch posturing this week, externally and in the wider world, perhaps even with ourselves? There are some heavy vibes flying about, and it’s up to us to stay true to ourselves, our soul, and our heart, while also reaching out to support each other.

The whole rhythm of this week is like a fairytale (please read your personal weekly written astrology about this and the power of the Goddesses as well as Jupiter opposition Uranus). You will be tested but the reward that follows could lead to your very own happy ending.

There are many treasures and gifts to be had in this extraordinary week so make sure you do the work and stretch your mind, soul and heart.

Joyfully it could all have the obligatory happy ending as Venus and Neptune join forces in lovely, loving and compassionate Pisces. A big waft of fairy dust and forgiveness gathers on the 13th. Take in a deep breath of the unconditional love of the Universe as we step into a new era. We all need this love right now and to remember the love.

We end the week with a Grand Fire Trine that gives us all a push to move forward.

10th – Mystic Rectangle: Uranus, Ceres and Eris conjunct in Aries sextile Moon in Gemini trine Jupiter in Libra sextile Saturn and Juno conjunct in Sagittarius trine Uranus, Ceres and Eris conjunct in Aries. Uranus, Ceres and Eris conjunct in Aries opposition Jupiter in Libra. Moon in Gemini opposition Saturn and Juno conjunct in Sagittarius

12th – Full Moon in Cancer

12th – Cardinal Grand Cross: Uranus, Ceres and Eris conjunct in Aries square full Moon and Vesta conjunct in Cancer square Jupiter in Libra square Sun and Pluto conjunct in Capricorn square Uranus, Ceres and Eris conjunct in Aries. Uranus, Ceres and Eris conjunct in Aries opposition Jupiter in Libra. Sun and Pluto conjunct in Capricorn opposition full Moon and Vesta conjunct in Cancer

13th – Venus and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (exact)

13th – Mercury direct re-enters Capricorn

14th – Grand Fire Trine: Uranus, Ceres and Eris conjunct in Aries trine Moon in Leo trine Saturn and Juno conjunct in Sagittarius