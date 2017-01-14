Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Aquarius This Week January 16th

This week it’s party time as the Sun enters your sign. It’s a new cycle with an energy boost, your charisma mojo is on full tilt. Where are you going to focus your new energy?

