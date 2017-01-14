Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Leo This Week January 16th

This week you’re ready to step into your magnificence. You finally get to the bottom of a magnetic attraction and decide which direction your soul requires for peace and happiness.

related articles

General Astrology Forecast January 2015

In category Articles

New ideas around love and letting go of the past are just some of the themes January has in store for us.

read more

Your Weekly Horoscopes Forecast For All Signs January 28th

In category Articles

In this weeks horoscope Jupiter turns direct and forms part of a Grand Air Trine this week giving a green light to ideas.

read more

Your Weekly Horoscope May 10th – 16th 2011

In category Articles

Horoscopes for all signs this week.

read more

Your Weekly General Astrology Forecast January 12

In category Articles

This week can link us to the universal wisdom to chance how we view our ideas and beliefs. Are you ready to be a spiritual warrior?

read more

