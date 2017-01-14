Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Scorpio This Week January 16th

Listening will bring you great rewards this week, but only if you do listen! A mentor comes in disguise to teach you a valuable lesson. Creativity is flowing, you have fun and link with a mesmerising soul.

