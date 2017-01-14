This week you make a radical decision to heal your past. You want to know where you stand and where you are going. It’s time to put yourself first while being open to a new level of love.
Virgo This Week January 16th
related articles
17th – full Moon in scorpio, Venus/Mercury sextile Neptune. 20th...
Venus enters Pisces and universal love, inspiration and compassion turn into our soul tools this week.
Horoscopes for all signs this week.
Be the Braveheart of your own life - that's the planetary message for all of us this week.
Available readers
please" data-l8n-21="click" data-l8n-22="here""> Over 18's only with bill payers permission. . Terms and conditions apply.
call
pre-book
web chat
video
view more of Michele's team of exceptional readers...view all readers
Book a reading with your favourite psychic or astrologer
email readings with our award winning psychics
Have a burning question?
Your psychic email reading aims to answer specific questions as well as giving you a general overview of what is going on around you empowering you to follow your own wisdom and intuition.
text a psychic
Text love – a space then your message to
Entertainment only. Terms and conditions apply
talk live online now with your favourite psychic
Simple to use interactive web chat and video readings
Fantastic free readings
Loads of free readings available online and on my free iphone app
want to read more fabulous articles from Michele?
visit micheleknight.com for articles, fabulous psychic readers and more…
new & exclusive! members area – join free now for amazing goodies!
Like your own personal horoscope page, listen to past readings, and enjoy easy online payments!
Create a members account for free. Psychic readings are at the usual premium rate – please see terms and conditions for details.