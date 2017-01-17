Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
click here to view available readers

General weekly astrology overview 16th Jan – 23rd Jan 2017

Blunt speaking without thinking
A call for us to remember we are one
An unexpected unity at the end of the week
On the 19th Saturn, the lord of responsibility in feisty Sagittarius is square Mars the Planet of action in compassionate Pisces. It’s an interesting week as it’s the week the USA gets a new president. Massive changes are occurring in the world at an epic pace. Having said that the truth is rising to the surface and there is a battle between illusion and reality, compassion and madness.


On the one hand, it would seem that compassion is out of the window and Saturn the controller is putting all his effort into the blunt side of Sagittarius. Sagittarian’s speak the truth, as they see it, and they do so without mercy, not realising that sometimes the truth has to be tempered and also that most truth is relative.

This square can go two ways as Mars in Pisces can live in illusion and be equally delusional and refuse to see reality. So either reality will be foisted upon us and an illusion shattered or perhaps we are too brutal with our beliefs? We are going to experience this internally and externally in the world. It’s tough, but the truth will out, it cannot be buried forever or covered over with a fairy story.

On a personal level, if you deny something to yourself, it will probably play on your mind this week. A storm is gathering, but ultimately it’s better to see the truth than live an illusion, not someone else’s truth, but our truth, and that’s something we can never hide from. Also, we might think that nothing more can shock us politically but this week may well have a few more surprises up its sleeve.

On the 20th the Sun goes into lovely humanitarian Aquarius making us all think about each other a little bit more, which is maverick but good natured. Having said that on the 20th, the Moon is in Scorpio making everyone a little bit sensitive and perhaps emotionally protective or riled up and Mars/Venus/Neptune are all in Pisces, so it’s an emotional day where nothing is entirely clear. There’s a lot of emotion flying about. Let’s hope the Sun in Aquarius can make us intellectualise our emotions just a little bit and analyse any extreme responses.

We end the week with a conciliatory energy as Pluto Lord of Transformation is sextile Venus in Pisces giving us all the message to try to get along!

 

 

 

16th – Saturn and Juno conjunct in Sagittarius square Mars conjunct Chiron in Pisces
19th – Saturn in Sagittarius square Mars in Pisces (exact)
20th – Sun enters Aquarius
20th – Pluto in Capricorn sextile Venus in Pisces (exact)

Did you love this page? Share it with your friends!

book a reading with your favourite psychic

You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions apply
Credit card readings:

You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.

book a reading find out more

related articles

Astrology General Weekly Forecast 9th January 2017

In category Articles

Your weekly general astrology forecast 9th January 2017. A Mystic Rectangle and a Full Moon in Cancer as well as a Cardinal Grand Cross bring a magical but tricky week.

read more

Weekly General Astrology Forecast August 31

In category Articles

This week's Pentagram hides at its heart a gift of Love, Discover yours as Venus heads direct again!

read more

Weekly General Astrology Forecast November 28

In category Articles

It's time to see that your cup may be half full after all - and to make electric, bold choices this week!

read more

astrology forecastes

General Weekly Astrology Forecast October 7

In category Articles

Venus enters Sagittarius this week and we can explore what love really means on a collective and soul level,

read more

click here for available readers click to return

Want to know what is in your future?

 

JOIN MICHELE'S FREE NEWSLETTER 

Thank you

Check your inbox for an  email from me and then click the link to confirm your email address

One more Step!