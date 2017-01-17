General weekly astrology overview 16th Jan – 23rd Jan 2017

Blunt speaking without thinking

A call for us to remember we are one

An unexpected unity at the end of the week

On the 19th Saturn, the lord of responsibility in feisty Sagittarius is square Mars the Planet of action in compassionate Pisces. It’s an interesting week as it’s the week the USA gets a new president. Massive changes are occurring in the world at an epic pace. Having said that the truth is rising to the surface and there is a battle between illusion and reality, compassion and madness.



On the one hand, it would seem that compassion is out of the window and Saturn the controller is putting all his effort into the blunt side of Sagittarius. Sagittarian’s speak the truth, as they see it, and they do so without mercy, not realising that sometimes the truth has to be tempered and also that most truth is relative.

This square can go two ways as Mars in Pisces can live in illusion and be equally delusional and refuse to see reality. So either reality will be foisted upon us and an illusion shattered or perhaps we are too brutal with our beliefs? We are going to experience this internally and externally in the world. It’s tough, but the truth will out, it cannot be buried forever or covered over with a fairy story.

On a personal level, if you deny something to yourself, it will probably play on your mind this week. A storm is gathering, but ultimately it’s better to see the truth than live an illusion, not someone else’s truth, but our truth, and that’s something we can never hide from. Also, we might think that nothing more can shock us politically but this week may well have a few more surprises up its sleeve.

On the 20th the Sun goes into lovely humanitarian Aquarius making us all think about each other a little bit more, which is maverick but good natured. Having said that on the 20th, the Moon is in Scorpio making everyone a little bit sensitive and perhaps emotionally protective or riled up and Mars/Venus/Neptune are all in Pisces, so it’s an emotional day where nothing is entirely clear. There’s a lot of emotion flying about. Let’s hope the Sun in Aquarius can make us intellectualise our emotions just a little bit and analyse any extreme responses.

We end the week with a conciliatory energy as Pluto Lord of Transformation is sextile Venus in Pisces giving us all the message to try to get along!

16th – Saturn and Juno conjunct in Sagittarius square Mars conjunct Chiron in Pisces

19th – Saturn in Sagittarius square Mars in Pisces (exact)

20th – Sun enters Aquarius

20th – Pluto in Capricorn sextile Venus in Pisces (exact)