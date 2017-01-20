Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Aquarius This Week January 30th

Your Ruler Uranus is entangled with Mercury to bring enchantment and magic into this week. Beware blurred boundaries as you see everyone in the best possible light. A yearning for soul communication and tender moments may make common sense fly out the window!

