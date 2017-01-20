Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Cancer This Week January 30th

Putting everyone else first? You always support and champion those you love but this week it’s your chance to follow your soul calling. Freedom is on your mind and you won’t let anyone tell you what to do. Being true to yourself is the first step to finding the inner peace you’ve been craving. A work attraction could gain momentum as you cheer up and have a fabulous vibe about all things career.

