Whoever underestimated you recently is in for a surprise as you finally gather what you need to overtake the competition. All things hidden are exciting, you might find yourself involved in a love triangle, someone else’s secret, or flying under the radar to achieve your goal. If there’s anyone trying to cover their tracks you’re all over it right now.
Gemini This Week January 30th
