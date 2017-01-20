Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
click here to view available readers

Leo This Week January 30th

Restless and excitable you want adventure and you want it now. Ask and you shall receive! Venus nips into your exotic zone which has you galloping toward new horizons. Any topic or person that’s unusual, eccentric or just plain different appeals to you. Allowing this unconventional side out brings rewards.

Did you love this page? Share it with your friends!

ultimate charts and reports

Astrological charts and reports that can give guidance and support for you or a gift for a friend

find out more

related articles

Your Weekly Horoscope May 24th – 30th 2011

In category Articles

Michele Knight takes a look at what's happening for all signs this week.

read more

Your weekly horoscope August 30th – September 4th 2011

In category Articles

Michele Knight looks at what's happening for the signs this week.

read more

Weekly Horoscope Forecast for All Signs January 14th

In category Articles

Venus meets Pluto this week setting off a powerful cycle of transformation

read more

Your free weekly astrological overview 30th Jan to 5th Feb 2012

In category Articles

Our psychic astrologer, Barbara Palliser, looks at the week ahead.

read more

click here for available readers click to return

Want to know what is in your future?

 

JOIN MICHELE'S FREE NEWSLETTER 

Thank you

Check your inbox for an  email from me and then click the link to confirm your email address

One more Step!