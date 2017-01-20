Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Sagittarius This Week January 30th

There’s a window of opportunity dangling in front of you this week, be brazen in seizing it, but meticulous in seeing it through. Be authentic and direct when dealing with the details. In other news, Venus wants to show you a good time as all things love shine, happy days, as long as you make the right choice…

