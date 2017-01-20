Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
click here to view available readers

Scorpio This Week January 30th

Change is coming and Venus wants you to do an inventory of your love life. Is love fulfilling you? Single? Do you need to spend a bit of time letting go of the past?  Eager to work on all your personal relationships and soul connections, you might feel a bit introverted until you sort out how to move forward. The Universe is providing you with a creative download which has you hopping with ideas and inspiration.

Did you love this page? Share it with your friends!

free chartwheel

find out your free personal planetary alignment

view your chartwheel

related articles

Your weekly horoscope August 30th – September 4th 2011

In category Articles

Michele Knight looks at what's happening for the signs this week.

read more

Your Weekly Horoscope May 24th – 30th 2011

In category Articles

Michele Knight takes a look at what's happening for all signs this week.

read more

Your Weekly General Astrology Forecast January 26

In category Articles

Venus enters Pisces and universal love, inspiration and compassion turn into our soul tools this week.

read more

Weekly Astrological Overview October 24th – 30th October 2011

In category Articles

Our psychic astrologer Barbara Palliser looks at the week ahead.

read more

click here for available readers click to return

Want to know what is in your future?

 

JOIN MICHELE'S FREE NEWSLETTER 

Thank you

Check your inbox for an  email from me and then click the link to confirm your email address

One more Step!