Change is coming and Venus wants you to do an inventory of your love life. Is love fulfilling you? Single? Do you need to spend a bit of time letting go of the past? Eager to work on all your personal relationships and soul connections, you might feel a bit introverted until you sort out how to move forward. The Universe is providing you with a creative download which has you hopping with ideas and inspiration.
Scorpio This Week January 30th
Michele Knight looks at what's happening for the signs this week.
Michele Knight takes a look at what's happening for all signs this week.
Venus enters Pisces and universal love, inspiration and compassion turn into our soul tools this week.
Our psychic astrologer Barbara Palliser looks at the week ahead.
