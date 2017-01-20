Is it hot in here or is it just you? Mercury makes you irresistible and at your warm witty best, be very careful that you aren’t teasing someone who has strong feelings for you. This week you’re tumbling into all sorts of flirtatious and sensual shenanigans. On a deeper level, your soul is opening to surrendering to love and the possibility of receiving affection in a whole new way. Single? Get out there but avoid an ex you have a soul connection with who may come knocking.
Virgo This Week January 30th
