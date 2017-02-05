Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
click here to view available readers

Leo This Week 6th February

This is it, things may never be the same! The Full Moon Eclipse is in your sign, pushing you to be who you truly are. You’re reinventing yourself. This time you can’t deny what you want. It looks like it’s on it’s way, so make room for it!

Did you love this page? Share it with your friends!

ultimate charts and reports

Astrological charts and reports that can give guidance and support for you or a gift for a friend

find out more

related articles

Your General Monthly Astrology Forecast for February

In category Articles

A new Supermoon announces the Chinese New Year of the Goat and a powerful pentagram opens us to our true soul relationships

read more

Weekly astrological overview December 5th – 11th 2011

In category Articles

Our psychic astrologer Barbara Palliser looks at the week ahead.

read more

Your Free Weekly Astrology Overview February 25

In category Articles

As the planetary focus increases in Pisces boundaries may feel fluid or even non-existent. But Saturn helps us re-instate them this week.

read more

Your free weekly astrological overview February 6 – 12 2012

In category Articles

Our psychic astrologer, Barbara Palliser, looks at the week ahead.

read more

click here for available readers click to return

Want to know what is in your future?

 

JOIN MICHELE'S FREE NEWSLETTER 

Thank you

Check your inbox for an  email from me and then click the link to confirm your email address

One more Step!