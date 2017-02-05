Some old mates get in touch and drag you back to some familiar haunts. Pay attention to what’s being said and if it’s for you. Mercury is unleashing important inspirations and you’re feeling more secure in yourself. The Full Moon Eclipse tests your ability to cope with the unexpected, but also delivers a reward if you do.
Sagittarius This Week 6th February
Michele Knight reveals what's going on for your sign this week.
This Full Moon in Cancer is very intense as it...
Why now? Why do I feel this way at this time? Does astrology have the answers - and the timing?
A new Supermoon announces the Chinese New Year of the Goat and a powerful pentagram opens us to our true soul relationships
