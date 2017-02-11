Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Pisces This Week 13th February

You’re going deeper than deep this week and are super sensitive to the energy around you. Trust those psychic instincts. It’s also the start of Pisces season, so make a wish and know that this is a brand spanking new start.

