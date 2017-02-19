Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
click here to view available readers

Capricorn This Week 20th February

A Solar New Moon eclipse linked to Mercury and Neptune bring a conversation that could change your life. There’s a change coming so it’s time to speak your truth. Grab a chance to expand your career.

Did you love this page? Share it with your friends!

book a reading with your favourite psychic

You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions apply
Credit card readings:

You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.

book a reading find out more

related articles

Your free weekly astrology February 13th – 20th 2012

In category Articles

Michele Knight looks at what's going on for the week ahead for all signs.

read more

Your weekly Horoscope September 20th – 26th 2011

In category Articles

Michele Knight talks about what's going on for each sign this week.

read more

Your Weekly Horoscope June 14th – 20th 2011

In category Articles

Michele Knight takes a look at what this week has in store.

read more

Weekly General Astrology Forecast March 7

In category Articles

8th – New Super Moon in Pisces – Total Solar...

read more

click here for available readers click to return

Want to know what is in your future?

 

JOIN MICHELE'S FREE NEWSLETTER 

Thank you

Check your inbox for an  email from me and then click the link to confirm your email address

One more Step!