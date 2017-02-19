A Solar New Moon eclipse linked to Mercury and Neptune bring a conversation that could change your life. There’s a change coming so it’s time to speak your truth. Grab a chance to expand your career.
Capricorn This Week 20th February
book a reading with your favourite psychic
You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions apply
Credit card readings:
You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.book a reading find out more