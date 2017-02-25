This is the week of the year! Anything could happen as a huddle of Planets have your name on them. Venus, Mars, Uranus, Moon, Uranus stir your passions as well as Venus going retro in your sign bringing back an old pattern from 2009. Love is wild and feverish, it’s unexpected, passionate and you won’t tolerate compromise. Single? An admirer could be revealed or an ex get in touch. Current relationships are also shifting as you decide where you heart lays.
Aries This Week 27th February
