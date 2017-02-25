Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Cancer This Week 27th February

Work and play may get confused as a huge number of Planets in your career zone bring lots of experiences which seem work connected. Be cautious of an unexpected work flirtation as it could cause problems in the future. Grab the chance of a promotion or interview. Venus goes backwards bringing a blast from the past.

