Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
click here to view available readers

Aquarius This Week 27th February

A flurry of intimate and exciting conversations thrill you, but careful you don’t say something you only half mean! Take your time making decisions, especially when it comes to love. Flirtation, intellectual interactions all inspire you. Communication with an ex gets interesting.

Did you love this page? Share it with your friends!

Fantastic free readings

Loads of free readings available online and on my free iphone app

View free readings

related articles

Your free weekly astrology overview February 27th – 4th March 2012

In category Articles

Our psychic astrologer, Barbara Palliser, takes a look at the astrology for the week ahead.

read more

intimate lover – for one person

In category Love & Romance

What sort of Lover are you? Uncover your most secret...

read more

Your weekly horoscope September 27th – October 3rd 2011

In category Articles

Michele Knight looks at what's happening for your sign this week.

read more

Mercury Sun Transits

In category Transits

Mercury is the planet of communication and moves quite quickly. The Sun shines a light on things and also influences confidence. These short lives transits can have a big impact and are useful if there is something important that needs to be said.

read more

click here for available readers click to return

Want to know what is in your future?

 

JOIN MICHELE'S FREE NEWSLETTER 

Thank you

Check your inbox for an  email from me and then click the link to confirm your email address

One more Step!