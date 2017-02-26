Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Pisces This Week 27th February

You have the chance to make some money and sort your finances this week. Several great ideas and discussions about your future feel solid and full of potential. Venus retro has you looking at how secure your love life has been and how money impacts your intimate life.

