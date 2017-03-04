Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Aries This Week 6th March

A Grand Fire Trine energises and excites you, making you a little wild and flirtatious. The Full Moon reminds you to take care of mind, body and soul so you have the energy to succeed.

