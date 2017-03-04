Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Cancer This Week 6th March

The Full Moon is making your very chatty. You have so much to say and you can’t help but talk about your deepest feelings. Change is coming and you’re ready to move on to the next level.

