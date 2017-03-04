Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Gemini This Week 6th March

A career boost is available as long as you have the courage to present your brilliant ideas. Don’t hold back, but book in that meeting and impress with confidence. You have a fantastic ability to merge with a love interest, but don’t let nerves get the better of you.

