Leo This Week 6th March

It’s intense and incredibly deep. Expect long talks into the night and a discussion about taboo’s, and I’m not talking Tom Hardy! (Okay, maybe). What’s revealed helps you step into your power and you’re also sexy as hell. Career moves look fabulous as long as you don’t lose your cool.

