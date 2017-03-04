Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Taurus This Week 6th March

Your passion is aroused and energy boosted as you leap about full of renewed vigour. Life seems peachy this week, although you do have to deal with that pesky family issue. The Full Moon wets your creative juices and offers you an adventure.

