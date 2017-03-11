Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Aries This Week 13th March

This week you’re enthusiastic and a driving force in all you do. Other people admire your audacity as you jump hoops to get things done. Love gets very hot and heavy and you adore the chase. Watch out for that inappropriate texting with an ex.

