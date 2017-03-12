Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Scorpio This Week 13th March

The energy of this week is focused on your health and well-being. IF you want to kick bad habits, get in shape or clear out your home, it’s a lot easier than usual, in fact, downright enjoyable.

