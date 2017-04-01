Venus and Saturn and Jupiter are retrograde bringing a confusing week where a hypnotic and alluring ex or fantasy lover might confuse or toy with you. There are great possibilities and excitement in your career as long as you avoid being forceful.
Aries This Week April 3rd
book a reading with your favourite psychic
You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions apply
Credit card readings:
You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.book a reading find out more