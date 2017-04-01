Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
click here to view available readers

Taurus This Week 3rd April

Venus your Ruler is going backwards and so is Saturn lord of responsibility. The key to success this week is to heal the past and admit your part in any problems. Some very naughty temptation is also coming your way.

Did you love this page? Share it with your friends!

book a reading with your favourite psychic

You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions apply
Credit card readings:

You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.

book a reading find out more

related articles

All About Capricorn

In category All About 'Star Sign'

Capricorn is an Earth sign ruled by Saturn the lord...

read more

Weekly General Astrology Forecast April 6

In category Articles

Weekly General Astrology Forecast April 6

read more

Hack Your Planet! Taurus: 7 Simple Steps for Life Success

In category Taurus astrology

If you have your Sun in sensual Taurus or alternatively,...

read more

Your Free Weekly Astrology Overview April 8

In category Articles

Four planets meet in Aries while powerful Pluto turns retrograde in Capricorn ushering in a cycle of collective and personal responsibility

read more

click here for available readers click to return

Want to know what is in your future?

 

JOIN MICHELE'S FREE NEWSLETTER 

Thank you

Check your inbox for an  email from me and then click the link to confirm your email address

One more Step!