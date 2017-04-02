On the one hand you are feeling quite quiet and reflective. You long for a time in the past when you had an abundance of energy and felt great about yourself. The Universe is helping you recreate this if you make time. A rash declaration of love could get you into all sorts of trouble, take it slow!
Libra This Week 3rd April
book a reading with your favourite psychic
You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions apply
Credit card readings:
You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.book a reading find out more