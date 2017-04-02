Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Virgo This Week 3rd April

All sorts of desire and passions surface to test your resolve. Try to remember the longer game rather than slip into a delicious but dodgy pleasure trip with an ex. Sometimes it’s mind as well as body that can get caught up in emotional pleasure. Make your home your sanctuary this week and indulge in healthy delights.

Want to know what is in your future?

 

