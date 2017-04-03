Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Capricorn This Week 3rd April

A blast from the past rockets in and distracts you. Think before you act on impulse as lust, desire and passion come calling. Go after a past dream but plan well.

