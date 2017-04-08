It gets complex this week as Mercury goes retro, dragging up past issues and primal emotions. The Full Moon is in your sign and will whisper a message about your future. Venus the Planet of love and your divine ruler is going direct, lifting stress from your love life.
Libra This Week 10th April
