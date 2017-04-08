Mercury is holding you back a bit as he goes retro, but this could be a blessing in disguise. The Full Moon shows you how secure you are but don’t go crazy with your credit card. Venus is direct in your relationship zone bringing in the love and easing problems.
Virgo This Week 10th April
