We all want to be you this week as not only is there a Full Moon in your sign but your Ruler, Pluto, is also Trine the radiant Sun, empowering you and making you dazzle others with your charisma. By Monday, you should be feeling very fulfilled and beaming.
Scorpio This Week 8th May 2017
