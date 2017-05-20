The new moon is bringing out your psychic senses. Your intuition is going to the next level, and you can also leave behind bad habits, addictions, and obsessions that haven’t been working for you. The new moon calls for a large dose of self-awareness. Being at home recharges you this week. Oh, and avoid the intense chemistry with that inappropriate one!
Cancer
