July Astrology General Overview 2017 – Uprising!

July 2017 Astrology Overview

I’m only brave when I have to be. Being brave doesn’t mean you go looking for trouble.

Mufasa The Lion King

Batton down the hatches it’s going to get wild, raw and a little bit rough. This month is poking all our primal buttons and creating quite a lot of planetary pushing and shoving. On a positive note, some seriously frisky, profound and possibly taboo sexual shenanigans could take our mind off the planetary turbulence.

On the 2nd Mars, the planet of war and passion fights Pluto our most intense and life changing Planet. Pluto doesn’t take any prisoners, and Mars never backs down. When these two go at it, you might find that you feel angry, overwhelmed and ready to go to battle. We will probably see countries throwing down ultimatums and threats, and it can all escalate fast. If this is happening in your life, then take a step back and find compassion for whoever is poking your buttons. See if there is a win/win solution and avoid dishing out ultimatums.

The thing is you are likely to feel very powerful and strong but so is everyone else! Handle power struggles with care. Venus enters Gemini on the 5th which takes the edge off our emotions and allows us to rationalise what we feel BUT it can also make us a little fickle and unsure about romance.

Mercury enters Leo on the 6th giving us confidence and the ability to tune into our generosity of spirit. With the Sun trine Neptune also on the 6th, there’s the possibility of a love in and the chance to see the beauty and perfection in everyone. Love and attraction gets very psychedelic. Of course, while it’s true we are all pure love underneath the wounds of mortality it’s essential to keep one grounded eye open, or you could get lost in a delicious or dangerous illusion.

The Full Moon is incredibly intense on the 9th as she is in Capricorn and conjunct Pluto! Yikes! On top of that, she is opposite the Sun and Mars. Any unconscious emotions storm to the surface and demand to be heard. You might also be stubborn as hell on this day and again be tempted to cut off your nose to spite your face. Do not let pride overtake you. Use this powerful Moon to balance your strength with your vulnerability. The Moon is not entirely comfortable here so can stir defensive and self-protective emotions. Feelings, in general, are obsessive and overwhelming especially about the women in your life.

On the 17th Venus squares Neptune making you super sensitive. We might lose the plot and run away to Gretna Green / Las Vegas or the Chiswick registry office on a whim 48 hours after meeting someone (probably met em on the pesky full Moon ha ha!). Or perhaps exaggerate a valid psychic hunch and end up paranoid. As my main man Dom Miguel Ruiz says in the fabulous book ‘The 4 Agreements’ Never make assumptions!’ Making assumptions causes at least 50% of the woes in our life! Trust intuitive messages and then get the facts. It’s easy for us to convince ourselves we know EXACTLY what’s going on with others but even the most telepathic amongst us can miss things.

Having said that this energy passes quickly and the very next day Venus is hooking up with gorgeous Jupiter to bring us a lucky break. Relationships move onto the next vibrational level. We can stretch, enjoy and move forward with love. Mercury is also trine Saturn on the 19th, so we have a lot more faith in what people say.

Fiery Mars enters Leo on the 20th giving us strength, courage and enormous warmth. Get creative, be inclusive and loving and we can charm the pants of adversaries. The Sun also enters Leo on the 22nd fully immersing us in Leo season. Leo is all about confidence, generosity, pride and fearlessly loving and creating. Soak up those rays and let your inner lion cub frolic in the Sun.

The New Moon on the 22nd is right on a Cancer/Leo cusp but is in 0 degrees Leo. This New Moon as unpredictable and exhilarating energy. New Moons are all about shifting our baggage and moving on. This particular New Moon is square surprising and electrifying Uranus conjunct Mars, so we will not hesitate to tell someone exactly what we think. Leo’s shadow side is arrogance and vanity. We must avoid swallowing a selfie stick and thinking we are the fairest in the land! Whatever radical changes we make must be done with compassion and kindness.

Mercury enters Virgo on the 26th so we can analyse the eruptions of this month with a cool head and Venus enters Cancer on the 31st softening us all up and turning our attentions to nurturing ourselves and others.

Astrology Transits July 2017

2 Jul 2017 MARS OPPOSITION PLUTO (Cancer to Capricorn)

5 Jul 2017 VENUS ENTERING GEMINI (Gemini)

5 Jul 2017 MERCURY SQUARE URANUS (Cancer to Aries)

6 Jul 2017 MERCURY ENTERING LEO (Leo)

6 Jul 2017 SUN TRINE NEPTUNE (Cancer to Pisces)

6 Jul 2017 SUN SQUARE JUPITER (Cancer to Libra)

9 Jul 2017 FULL MOON with T Square – Moon in Capricorn (Capricorn) Sun in Cancer (Cancer) Moon is Conjunct Pluto ( Capricorn) Opposition Mars in Cancer. Moon and Sun both square Jupiter (Libra )

10 Jul 2017 SUN OPPOSITION PLUTO (Cancer to Capricorn)

17 Jul 2017 VENUS SQUARE NEPTUNE (Gemini to Pisces)

18 Jul 2017 MARS SQUARE URANUS (Cancer to Aries)

18 Jul 2017VENUS TRINE JUPITER (Gemini to Libra)

19 Jul 2017MERCURY TRINE SATURN (Leo to Sagittarius)

20 Jul 2017 MARS ENTERING LEO (Leo)

21 Jul 2017 SUN SQUARE URANUS (Cancer to Aries)

22 Jul 2017 SUN ENTERING LEO (Leo)

23rd Jul 2017 NEW MOON in LEO (Leo) note right on the Cancer / Leo cusp at 0.44 degrees Conjunct Mars (Leo), New Moon is Trine Chiron (Pisces), New Moon is also Square Uranus (Aries)

24 Jul 2017 VENUS OPPOSITION SATURN (Gemini to Sagittarius)

24 Jul 2017 MERCURY TRINE URANUS (Leo to Aries)

26 Jul 2017 MERCURY ENTERING VIRGO (Virgo)

27 Jul 2017 SUN CONJUNCTION MARS (Leo)

30 Jul 2017 VENUS SEXTILE URANUS (Gemini to Aries)

31 Jul 2017 VENUS ENTERING CANCER (Cancer)

July Astrology Energy Tune – We are the people (flicflac Remix)

