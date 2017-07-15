Dozens of opportunities with a new gang fill you with inspiration. Strut, sparkle, and twirl your ideas, as a group finds in you the missing cog in their magical machine. Going it alone? You work especially well on the web connecting the right folk together. Love gets dramatic and unusual.
Libra
