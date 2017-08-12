No one can take away your spirit, you’re on a mission to express yourself. However, this week you might be tempted to try and take control of a situation rather than flow with it. Perhaps you’re being too self-critical. Let yourself off the hook and trust that you’re already on the right journey.
Aquarius
