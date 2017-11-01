Weekly General Astrology Forecast October 30 2017

Weekly General Astrology Forecast October 30

30th October – Jupiter in Scorpio trine Moon in Pisces

2nd – Venus in Libra sextile Saturn in Sagittarius

3rd November – Sun in Scorpio trine Neptune in Pisces

4th November – Full Moon in Taurus

5th November – Uranus in Aries trine Saturn in Sagittarius

Doors to insight open wide

Break free from what holds you back

Dive into your dreams

Spooky insights and doors to our intuition and other realms open this week. What’s behind those doors? They can lead up or down but what they lead to is a greater depth of understanding. Jupiter in Scorpio trines a psychically-charged Moon in Pisces the day before Halloween. Jupiter is the ancient ruler of Pisces. All of us could be tuning in to an expansion of our psychic abilities or a higher power that allows us to see something in a new light. Watch closely what is revealed between the 30th and November 3rd when the Sun in Scorpio makes a perfect trine to Pisces’ modern day ruler Neptune. Dive into the messages of your dreams. Look below the surface and probe the depths as the ability to illuminate something is ours on this day.

Venus is in her ruling sign of Libra and bats her eyelids at curmudgeonly old-Saturn in Sag on the 2nd, while Uranus in Aries will trine him on the 5th. Fireworks? Perhaps. Venus is all about love, romance, pleasure and appears to be as far from Saturn’s energy as you can get. But deep inside, Saturn’s a bit of a softy although he’s not about to let us know that. He’s our Guardian Angel planet and he also rules karma, timing and lessons to be learned. It’s no coincidence he’s in the sign of Higher Learning while Uranus in the sign of self-motivation, is the breaker of chains that bind us. There’s the promise of a release from something we’ve either become over-attached to or which is doing us no good at all as all this coincides with a full Moon in Taurus, that other Venus-ruled sign. Taurus is our link to the material world, assets and worldly pleasure. And people who are assets to us – or not. Your intuition will speak to you and tell you if you have what you need, whether you don’t, or where it can be found this week. Go through the door and remember, it swings both ways and could be marked ‘Enter’ or ‘Exit’. What you seek is on the other side.

In a nutshell: Insight and intuition receive a cosmic power boost this week. We can all access a deeper wisdom which points us towards soul freedom and satisfaction.