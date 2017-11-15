Your Weekly Astrology Overview 20th November 2017

Live with passion

Chart your course towards destiny!

Happy birthday, Sagittarius



Passions are awakened and intense desires – especially when it comes to freedom, are set to seduce us into making a bold move. We can overthrow anything that restricts us this week.

After the major cosmic love-in of the Venus/Jupiter meeting last week – a rare celestial event that had us all wanting something more on some level, we’re drawn deeper into finding just what that may be. And answering those yearnings, in a way that satisfies our souls on a long-term basis. What makes your heart race? What do you need to feel alive? Lasting transformations occur no as Venus in Scorpio makes an alchemical angle to Pluto in Capricorn. If it’s not built to last, it’s now a question of laying new foundations – or following your passion towards something that is.

The Sun enters Sagittarius – sign of learning, adventure and freedom, propelling us all on towards our quest. In fact, seeing ourselves as being on a journey of discovery in a key area of our lives is a good metaphor. Where are you now on your journey? If there’s been some confusion about your direction of late, Neptune moves direct in Pisces this week. Neptune links us to insight, intuition and soul truths but he can also weave illusions that entrap or divert us off course. Think of being lost in a fog at sea without a landmark or a star to steer by. That’s Neptune – especially when he is retrograde as like Pluto, his influence increases when retrograde. So, while he can make us more insightful, his ability to conceal, delude or deceive also increases. The good news for any of us experiencing that ‘lost at sea’ feeling this week is that Neptune direct means we can now steer our ship of souls in the right direction once more. This could take the form of an ‘I see!’ or ‘Ah-ha!’ moment – a solution that hits us out of the blue as Mercury in Sagittarius trines Uranus in Aries on the 25th. Alternatively, news arrives which sets us on a new course but the result is the same: We are then back as the Captain of our own destinies. Sagittarians in particular should see the restrictions of the past couple of years lift and be attuned to just where their ship of souls needs to go now.

It’s all about passion and self-determination now. We’ve all been awakened and asked whether or not we are ‘settling’ for something because having a better alternative means making changes – which many of us don’t want to do. But accepting less adds up to a life half lived. Break free and claim the passionate life that’s waiting out there for you. That’s the planetary message for you this week.

In a nutshell: Living with passion shouldn’t be a flash-in-the-pan moment. It’s a week to break free and say goodbye to restrictions. Steer your ship in the direction of your dreams.

21st Nov: Venus in Scorpio sextile Pluto in Capricorn

22nd Nov: Sun enters Sagittarius

22nd Nov: Neptune direct in Pisces

25th Nov: Mercury in Sagittarius trine Uranus in Aries