Saturn in Capricorn December 2017 – Get Ready to Succeed

Get Ready to Succeed: Saturn in Capricorn December 2017

Saturn spends approximately two and a half years in each sign of the zodiac. So when he changes signs, there is a big shift in energy for all of us, no matter what our birthsign. Saturn rules the sign of Capricorn and this is the sign he enters on December 20. It’s been over 28 years since he was last in his ruling sign in the heavens so what can we expect?

Put a Ring on It!

Saturn is a ringed planet and if you’ve ever been lucky enough to look at him through a telescope, he looks like something created by Industrial Light & Magic for a Star Wars film. There’s something a little bit unbelievable about the way he looks. A bit like a GCI magic trick. Before telescopes were invented, Saturn was the furthest planet from Earth which could be observed with the naked eye. This is why ancient astrology only includes planets up to Saturn. Interestingly enough, you can take away the outer planets (Uranus, Neptune and Pluto) and base forecasts just using the inner planets and those up to Saturn and astrology still works fine – as it did for thousands of years.

What do rings represent? Commitment. And not just the marriage kind. Saturn always asks us for some kind of commitment. Or to put it another way, it’s time to get serious. Where this commitment needs to be forged depends on the house in your chart Saturn occupies.

Kickin’ It Old School

In traditional astrology Saturn was known as the ‘greater malefic’ due to the fact he was associated with restrictions, limitations and authority in all its various forms. But nowadays we see Saturn differently. Yes, he does rule all of the above. But every planet has their positive and negative influence. Saturn is no exception. Today we see Saturn more as a wise teacher who may test us, but who is also ultimately on our side as he sees our potential and wants us to realise it fully. We can only do this when we are tested to discover just how much we are capable of.

Authority vs. Authorship

Saturn rules structure. If we didn’t have that then everything from society to the home we live in would fall apart. This is why Saturn also rules our skeleton – the structure of the body, and particularly our knees. We bow or kneel to authority – usually metaphorically in this day and age! People in positions of authority and authority figures, come under Saturn’s rulership –especially the traditional professions, rulers, governing bodies, the police, corporations etc. Obviously abuses of authority come under Saturn’s rulership too. Working within a structure is what Saturn wants to teach us and this can be a structure we create within our own lives as opposed to working within an external one. When we create a structure or establish something, we have authority over our own lives. Yes, Saturn wants us to work within a system. But the flip side of this is that we have no authority over our own lives and then hand that over to someone else. Authority contains the word ‘author’. And what do authors do? When you take ‘authorship’ of your own life, you are working with Saturn’s energy.

Saturn for Grown-Ups

Saturn is also about maturity. Part of having authority over our lives and our choices and decisions. This isn’t about regret or blame. It’s about claiming our lives in an exciting new way. This is just being able to see how our choices created our life as it is right now. And the choices we make today are creating our future. This can open up all kinds of possibilities. When we work with Saturn in this way, we tap into the ability to create lasting changes – and the ones we want as opposed to those we don’t.

Climb Every Mountain

When a planet arrives in his ruling sign he’s in his right domain. So we can expect all the themes we associate with Saturn to be magnified during this stay in Capricorn. To get some idea of what these will mean for all of us, let’s look closely at Capricorn itself as there’s hidden treasure and enlightenment to be found in the mountain top abode of the goat. Success, achievement and getting where we need to go will occupy all of us. As will time and the amount we have invested in our journey and still have left. When we get to the top of that mountain what do we find? Is it Shangri-La or something quite different? Why we work and the rewards we expect from it will feature. What are we really doing this for? Do we scale the mountain because it is there or for another reason entirely? Saturn asks us to look closely at these issues.

Capricorn is one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac. Even experienced astrologers can often miss the true beauty of Capricorn. Capricorn is not just a mountain goat but a sea goat too. Look at the sea goat’s tail and it’s curled like a mermaid’s – or a cornucopia. Capri-corn. Cornucopia’s are overflowing with riches and this is the other side of Capricorn. The delight of the sensual and the rewards of all that work. Saturn rewards like no other planet but his rewards don’t come easy as they do with Jupiter. They can however be lasting. While we may be asking questions about why we work and what we get for it while Saturn is in his ruling sign, we may also get to taste the abundance of the cornucopia if we build a structure and establish something in our lives, which Saturn always asks us to do.

As the Sound of Music tells us ‘Climb every mountain, ford every steam, follow every rainbow, till you find your dream’. Whether you’re heading to the top of the mountain or the watery realm of the sea goat, Saturn tells us there are no short cuts. However, when we make it to our destination, Saturn will always reward us for a job well done.