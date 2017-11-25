It’s all a bit cosmic and mysterious this week, Capricorn. You’re deeply attuned to soul wisdom and spiritual truths. Use these for answers to practical matters.
Capricorn
book a reading with your favourite psychic
You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions apply
Credit card readings:
You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.book a reading find out more